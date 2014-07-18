FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Stock funds worldwide attract $6.2 bln inflows - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Fund investors worldwide poured $6.2 billion into stock funds in the week ended July 16, marking the biggest inflows into the funds in four weeks, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $2.5 billion in new cash, up from the prior week’s inflows, according to data from the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Emerging market stock funds attracted $1.1 billion, marking their sixth straight week of inflows.

Bond funds attracted $3.5 billion, marking their fourth straight week of inflows. Riskier high-yield bond funds posted $2.7 billion in outflows, marking their biggest outflows since August 2013.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

