High-yield bond funds worldwide post record $11.4 bln outflows - BofA
#Funds News
August 8, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

High-yield bond funds worldwide post record $11.4 bln outflows - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide pulled $11.4 billion out of high-yield junk bond funds in the week ended Aug. 6, marking record outflows from the funds in dollar terms, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The outflows were the fourth straight week of withdrawals from the funds. Bond funds overall posted $3.2 billion in net outflows, marking their first withdrawals in seven weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Stock funds posted $16.3 billion in outflows, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounting for $14 billion of the withdrawals, according to the report. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)

