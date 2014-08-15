FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
High-yield bond funds worldwide post fifth straight wk of outflows - BofA
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 15, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

High-yield bond funds worldwide post fifth straight wk of outflows - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide pulled $2.4 billion out of high-yield junk bond funds in the week ended August 13, marking the fifth straight week of withdrawals from the funds, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The outflows came after record withdrawals of $11.4 billion in the prior week. Bond funds overall attracted net inflows of $3.8 billion, marking their biggest inflows in six weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries attracted $2.2 billion in new cash.

Stock funds attracted $2.8 billion in new cash. European stock funds posted $3.5 billion in outflows, marking their largest withdrawals since August 2011. Japanese stock funds attracted $1.8 billion, their biggest inflows in 17 weeks, while U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $1.3 billion.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.