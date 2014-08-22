FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stock funds worldwide attract $17.9 bln in latest week - BofA
August 22, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

Stock funds worldwide attract $17.9 bln in latest week - BofA

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $17.9 billion into stock funds and $3.1 billion into high-yield bond funds in the week ended August 20, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The net inflows into stock funds were the biggest since October 2013, while the inflows into high-yield bond funds were the first in six weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Bond funds overall attracted $9.9 billion in net new cash, marking their biggest inflows since February. Funds that mainly hold safe-haven U.S. Treasuries attracted $3.5 billion, marking their 7th straight week of new demand. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

