Stock funds worldwide post $10.1 bln outflows over week -BofA
October 3, 2014

Stock funds worldwide post $10.1 bln outflows over week -BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide pulled a net $10.1 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Oct. 1, marking their biggest outflows in eight weeks, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

U.S.-focused stock funds accounted for $9.6 billion of the net outflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Bond funds attracted $9.1 billion in new cash, marking their biggest inflows in six weeks.

The report said the weekly flow data did not account for outflows from asset manager Pimco, so the magnitude of the net inflows into bond funds was “very likely overstated” for the week.

Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon

