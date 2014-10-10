FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bond funds worldwide attract $15.8 bln inflows over week - BofA
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 10, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Bond funds worldwide attract $15.8 bln inflows over week - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured a net $15.8 billion into bond funds and $47 billion into money market funds in the week ended Oct. 8, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows into money market funds were the biggest since October 2013, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Investment-grade bond funds attracted $12 billion of the net inflows into bond funds, while funds that mainly hold safe-haven U.S. Treasuries attracted $3.1 billion.

Stock funds posted $12.9 billion in outflows, marking their biggest withdrawals in nine weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.