European stock funds worldwide post record $5.7 bln outflows -BofA
#Funds News
October 17, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

European stock funds worldwide post record $5.7 bln outflows -BofA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide pulled a net $5.7 billion out of European stock funds in the week ended Oct. 15, marking their biggest weekly withdrawals on record in absolute terms, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Stock funds overall posted $2 billion in net outflows, marking their third straight week of outflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Emerging markets equity funds posted $2.3 billion in outflows, marking their second straight week of withdrawals.

U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $8.1 billion, with inflows into exchange-traded funds accounting for all of the new cash while U.S.-focused stock mutual funds posted $3.2 billion in outflows, according to the report.

Bond funds attracted $6.3 billion in net inflows, marking their fourth straight week of inflows. Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries attracted $3.9 billion, marking their biggest inflows in 10 weeks, while riskier high-yield bond funds posted $2 billion in outflows, their seventh straight week of withdrawals.

Investment-grade bond funds attracted $5.6 billion in new cash, while floating-rate debt funds posted $1 billion in outflows, marking their 14th straight week of outflows.

Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon

