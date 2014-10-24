FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bond funds worldwide attract $10.5 bln in latest week -BofA
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 24, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Bond funds worldwide attract $10.5 bln in latest week -BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $10.5 billion into bond funds in the week ended Oct. 22, marking a fifth straight week of inflows, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

High-yield bond funds attracted $1.6 billion, marking their first inflows in eight weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries attracted $4.9 billion, their biggest inflows in 37 weeks.

Stock funds posted $8.6 billion in outflows, marking a fourth straight week of withdrawals. European stock funds posted $2.2 billion in outflows, their eighth straight week of outflows and coming after record $5.7 billion withdrawals the prior week.

U.S.-focused stock funds posted $7.8 billion in outflows, mostly via exchange-traded funds, after attracting $8.1 billion in inflows the prior week. Japanese stock funds attracted $3.2 billion, marking their biggest inflows in 27 weeks.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by W Simon and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.