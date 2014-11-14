FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japanese stock funds worldwide post $3.8 bln outflows over week - BofA
#Funds News
November 14, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Japanese stock funds worldwide post $3.8 bln outflows over week - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide pulled $3.8 billion out of Japanese stock funds in the week ended Nov. 12, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research showed on Friday.

The outflows were the biggest since May 2010, according to a report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Stock funds overall attracted $7 billion, marking a third straight week of inflows.

Bond funds attracted $7.5 billion in new cash, marking their eighth straight week of inflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
