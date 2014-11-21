FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japanese stock funds worldwide attract $1.2 bln inflows - BofA
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 21, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Japanese stock funds worldwide attract $1.2 bln inflows - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $1.2 billion into Japanese stock funds in the week ended Nov. 19, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Japan was the only major country or region to see inflows over the latest weekly period, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Stock funds overall posted $800 million in outflows.

Bond funds attracted $2.1 billion in new cash, marking their ninth straight week of inflows. High-yield bond funds posted outflows of $1.1 billion, however, marking their first outflows in five weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.