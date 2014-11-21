Japanese stock funds worldwide attract $1.2 bln inflows - BofA

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $1.2 billion into Japanese stock funds in the week ended Nov. 19, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Japan was the only major country or region to see inflows over the latest weekly period, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Stock funds overall posted $800 million in outflows.

Bond funds attracted $2.1 billion in new cash, marking their ninth straight week of inflows. High-yield bond funds posted outflows of $1.1 billion, however, marking their first outflows in five weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)