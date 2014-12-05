FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TIPS funds worldwide post $700 mln outflows in latest week - BofA
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 5, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

TIPS funds worldwide post $700 mln outflows in latest week - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide pulled $700 million out of funds that hold Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) in the week ended Dec. 3, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The outflows were the biggest in 14 months, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Bond funds overall attracted $3.2 billion, marking their 11th straight week of inflows.

Stock funds posted $100 million in outflows after attracting $6.4 billion in new cash over the prior period. Funds that specialize in emerging market stocks posted $2.8 billion in withdrawals, with Chinese equity funds accounting for $2.3 billion of the withdrawals. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.