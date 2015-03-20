Stock funds worldwide attract over $20 bln in latest week - BofA

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $20.1 billion into stock funds in the week ended March 18, marking the biggest weekly inflows into the funds year-to-date, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows came after $700 million in outflows over the prior week. Stock exchange-traded funds attracted all of the new cash at $23 billion, while stock mutual funds posted $3 billion in outflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $14.1 billion. Bond funds attracted $6.5 billion to mark their 11th straight week of inflows. Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries attracted $1.2 billion, marking their biggest inflows in six weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)