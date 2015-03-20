UPDATE 1-Stock funds worldwide attract over $20 bln in latest week -BofA

(Adds outflow figures from Emerging Market debt and equity funds and precious metal portfolios, paragraphs 4-7; adds byline)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $20.1 billion into stock funds in the week ended March 18, marking the biggest weekly inflows into the funds year-to-date, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows came after $700 million in outflows over the prior week. Stock exchange-traded funds attracted all of the new cash at $23 billion, while stock mutual funds posted $3 billion in outflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $14.1 billion. Bond funds attracted $6.5 billion to mark their 11th straight week of inflows. Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries attracted $1.2 billion, marking their biggest inflows in six weeks.

Michael Hartnett and Brian Leung, authors of the BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research report, said the “massive” inflow to equity funds came ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve moved a step closer to hiking rates for the first time since 2006, but downgraded its economic growth and inflation projections, signaling it is in no rush to push borrowing costs to more normal levels.

Hartnett and Leung also noted that there were more redemptions from “strong dollar victims,” including Emerging Market debt and equity funds and precious metal portfolios, with $8 billion of net outflows in the past 2 weeks.

In contrast, fixed-income flows saw easing of deflation fears with Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) the weekly winner with $3 million of inflows, the BofA report added. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jennifer Ablan)