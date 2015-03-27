FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stock funds worldwide post $6.1 bln outflows in latest week - BofA
March 27, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

Stock funds worldwide post $6.1 bln outflows in latest week - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide pulled $6.1 billion out of stock funds in the week ended March 25, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The outflows came after massive $20.1 billion inflows the prior week. European stock funds attracted $5.4 billion to mark their 11th straight week of inflows, while U.S.-focused stock funds posted $10.8 billion in outflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Bond funds attracted $5.9 billion to mark their 12th straight week of inflows, with high-yield bond funds attracting $600 million. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

