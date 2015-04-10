Europe stock funds worldwide grab $3.9 bln inflows, 13th wk of inflows - BofA

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $3.9 billion into European stock funds in the week ended April 8, marking the 13th straight week of inflows into the funds, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Stock funds overall attracted just $200 million in new cash, marking their first inflows in three weeks. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $5.5 billion in outflows to mark withdrawals in seven of the past eight weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Bond funds attracted $7.2 billion, marking their 14th straight week of inflows. High-yield bond funds attracted $2.1 billion, marking their biggest inflows in five weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)