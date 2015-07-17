FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese equity funds worldwide post $5.3 bln outflows in week - BofA
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
#Funds News
July 17, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

Chinese equity funds worldwide post $5.3 bln outflows in week - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Chinese stock funds worldwide posted $5.3 billion in outflows in the week ended July 15 after attracting record $13 billion inflows the prior week, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Stock funds overall attracted $8.3 billion to mark their second straight week of inflows. All of the new cash flowed into stock exchange-traded funds in the latest week. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares attracted $5.2 billion in new cash, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Bond funds attracted $1.1 billion to mark their first inflows in six weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

