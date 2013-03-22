UPDATE 1-Demand for U.S. stock funds falls amid Cyprus worries-EPFR

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - Fund investors worldwide gave $2.16 billion in new cash to U.S. equity funds in the latest week, a sharp decrease from the previous week as investors grew nervous over Cyprus’s debt burden, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.

The inflows into U.S. stock funds in the week ended March 20 marked a decline from inflows of $10.87 billion the previous week. Equity funds overall took in $2.5 billion in the latest week, down from $14.1 billion, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based fund tracker said.

“The market was having an incredibly good run,” said Alan Lancz, president of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc., an investment advisory firm based in Toledo, Ohio.

“Profit-taking was in order,” he said, adding that worries over Cyprus, an island in the 17-nation euro currency bloc, provided a good excuse to exit stocks.

Emerging market stock funds were hit hard in the latest week.

Investors redeemed $1.43 billion, which more than doubled outflows of $585 million the prior week. Investors also pulled $826 million out of European stock funds over the period, the biggest redemptions so far this year, EPFR Global said.

Funds that hold a broad array of global stocks pulled in $1.3 billion over the week. That still marked their lowest inflows in 11 weeks, EPFR Global said.

The MSCI world equity index was about flat over the week at 0.01 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also slowed markedly from its 10-day record-breaking rally through March 14, which was the longest winning streak since 1996. The Dow was up 0.4 percent over the reporting period, while the benchmark S&P 500 was up just 0.27 percent.

Over the week, the euro zone struck a deal with Cyprus to provide rescue loans worth 10 billion euros ($13 billion) to the nation, but imposed a levy that would cost those with cash in the island’s banks between 6.75 and 9.9 percent of their money.

Cyprus’s parliament rejected the levy, bringing the nation one step closer to default on its debt. The European Central Bank, however, stepped in and assuaged fears by saying it was committed to providing liquidity within certain limits.

Along with concerns over Cyprus, markets paused after a decline in the shares of JP Morgan Chase & Co., the largest U.S. bank by assets, on news the U.S. Federal Reserve said the bank must fix flaws in how they set capital payouts to shareholders.

In addition, a Senate report that criticized the bank’s operations as it dealt with losses in a derivatives portfolio weighed on shares in the company, which is a Dow and S&P component.

Demand for bonds overtook that for stocks, as investors placed $3.68 billion into bond funds worldwide. Among those inflows, $3 billion went into funds that hold U.S. bonds, EPFR Global said.

“Cyprus concerns, once again, show that there’s a level of risk out there in the broader world, and it really shows that people are very attached to their bond funds,” said Margaret Patel, senior portfolio manager at Wells Capital Management.

High yield “junk” bond funds pulled in $897 million in the latest week, down slightly from the previous week.

“High-yield has been a pretty safe asset class coming out of the financial crisis,” Patel said. “It’s a way of having something that’s a step toward equities,” she added.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up to 2.07 percent on March 14, but dropped to 1.90 percent at the close of trading on the March 19 after Cyprus rejected the proposed levy.

Funds that hold European bonds suffered outflows of just $40 million, which was much milder than outflows from the region’s stock funds.

Despite the pause in markets over the week, gold funds suffered outflows of nearly $1 billion.

“You might have to have something increasingly worse develop in Cyprus before overcoming those net sellers,” said Lancz on the gold fund outflows.