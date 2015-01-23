UPDATE 1-European stock funds attract $3.3 bln in latest week-EPFR

(Adds investor comment, data)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $3.3 billion into funds that invest in stocks of companies throughout Europe ahead of the European Central Bank’s announcement of a landmark bond-buying scheme, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.

The inflows in the week ended Jan. 21, while marking the third straight week of new demand for the funds, were the biggest since early January 2014, according to data from the Boston-based fund-tracker.

The fund category which raked in the sizable inflows, which EPFR calls “Europe regional equity funds,” is composed of funds that have a broad mandate to invest in shares across Europe.

EPFR’s overall category of European equity funds, which also includes funds that have a mandate to invest in single countries, attracted $2.3 billion. That was still the most in 33 weeks, EPFR Global said.

The inflows came ahead of the ECB’s launch of a massive bond-buying program on Jan. 22, which will pump more than 1 trillion euros into the euro zone economy to revive sagging growth and fight deflation. European shares hit seven-year highs after the announcement.

“From a short term standpoint, monetary easing can temporarily boost stock prices, and that’s what investors were trying to ride,” said Clem Miller, portfolio manager at Wilmington Trust in Baltimore.

Investors pulled $4.9 billion out of stock funds overall in the week ended Jan. 21, marking the third straight week of outflows since the start of the year, according to data from EPFR Global and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Bond funds attracted $5.6 billion, marking their third straight week of inflows in the new year, the data showed. Low-risk money market funds attracted over $18 billion in new cash after investors pulled $8.4 billion from the funds the prior week, the data showed. (Reporting by Sam Forgione, editing by G Crosse and Andrew Hay)