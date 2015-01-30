FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stock funds worldwide post $3.8 bln inflows in latest week -EPFR and BofA
#Market News
January 30, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Stock funds worldwide post $3.8 bln inflows in latest week -EPFR and BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $3.8 billion into stock funds in the week ended Jan. 28, marking the first inflows in four weeks, according to data from EPFR Global and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Bond funds worldwide, meanwhile, attracted $10.1 billion over the weekly period, the largest since October 2014, the data showed on Friday. The inflows into stock funds were all in exchange-traded funds, largely traded by institutional investors including hedge funds.

Precious metal funds worldwide posted $900 million of inflows over weekly period, the largest two-week inflows since September 2012, according to the EPFR and BofA data. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
