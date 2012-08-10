Investors seek bond funds despite market gains-EPFR

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Investors pledged the most money to U.S. bond funds in nearly three months in the latest week as a strong jobs report and hopes for renewed stimulus in the euro zone failed to win investor confidence in equities, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.

U.S. bond funds attracted $5.52 billion in inflows in the week ended Aug. 8, the most since inflows of $5.6 billion in mid-May, according to data from the fund-tracking firm.

Funds that hold riskier bonds such as high-yield “junk” bonds and emerging market debt extended their inflows, as junk funds gained $1.67 billion and emerging market debt funds attracted $720 million.

“The default rate is extremely low, and there’s plenty of liquidity there,” said Douglas Peebles, head of fixed income for AllianceBernStein, on the continued flight into high-yield.

All bond funds worldwide had inflows of $6.7 billion while all equity funds had outflows of $1.3 billion, EPFR said.

The S&P 500 rose 2 percent over the reporting period and the MSCI world equity index rose 2.18 percent as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s insistence on a renewed bond-buying program for the euro-zone and positive data on the U.S. jobs market boosted sentiment.

The market gains failed to woo investors in stock funds, however, as U.S. equity funds had outflows of $3.97 billion compared to inflows of $4.92 billion last week. The flows were largely on behalf of institutional investors jumping out of exchange-traded funds that track the S&P 500, EPFR Global said.

There is still a “lack of investor confidence” as investors want “some semblance of safety,” said Sean Clark, chief investment officer of Clark Capital Management in Philadelphia.

“It’s going to take a lot more than one good unemployment report to boost confidence in the U.S. economy,” Clark added.

Money market funds, which fluctuate week-to-week, had inflows of $20.6 billion, reversing the previous week’s outflows of $11.72 billion.

EUROPE, SECTOR-SPECIFIC FUNDS

European bond funds recovered from last week’s outflows of $263 million to gain inflows of $139 million as some found reassurance in Draghi’s comments.

“Investors began to give Draghi and the ECB the benefit of the doubt that they would be able to overcome some of the objections of Germany,” said Omar Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

European equity funds recovered most losses from the previous week, but still had outflows of $89 million compared to outflows of $867 million the previous week.

Among sector-specific equity funds, funds that target energy stocks had outflows of $267 million, reversing the previous week’s inflows of $243 million.

Despite strong gains for energy stocks since the end of June, investors might be moving out of the funds to collect profits, said Richard Weeks, managing director at HighTower’s VWG Wealth Management in Virginia. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; editing by M.D. Golan)