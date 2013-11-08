FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 8, 2013 / 8:47 PM / 4 years ago

Money market funds worldwide attract $22.2 bln inflow - EPFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Money market funds worldwide attracted $22.2 billion in new cash in the latest week, marking the third straight week of net inflows, data from EPFR Global and a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed Friday.

The inflow into money market funds came over the weekly period ended Nov. 6, according to fund-tracking firm EPFR Global.

The inflows marked the third straight week of new cash into the funds after U.S. policymakers raised the U.S. debt ceiling and averted a default, according to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch report. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)

