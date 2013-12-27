FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stock funds worldwide attract $2.6 bln in latest week - EPFR
December 27, 2013 / 6:46 PM / 4 years ago

Stock funds worldwide attract $2.6 bln in latest week - EPFR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Investors poured $2.6 billion into stock funds worldwide in the week ended Wednesday, marking the biggest inflows into the funds in four weeks, according to data from fund-tracking firm EPFR Global and Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research.

The inflows into all stock funds in the week ended Dec. 25 reversed the prior week’s outflows of $3.4 billion, data from EPFR Global showed.

Investors pulled $1.3 billion out of funds that specialize in emerging market stocks, according to EPFR Global. That marked the ninth straight week of outflows from the funds, according to data compiled by Reuters from EPFR Global and a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report released last week.

Japanese stock funds attracted $202 million in new cash over the reporting period, marking the first inflows into the funds in three weeks, EPFR Global data show.

Bond funds worldwide, meanwhile, posted outflows of $2.5 billion in the latest week, marking the fourth straight week of withdrawals from the funds, according to EFPR Global and earlier Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research reports.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
