Equity funds highest net inflows in 10 weeks-ICI
#Financials
May 2, 2012 / 9:31 PM / 5 years ago

Equity funds highest net inflows in 10 weeks-ICI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Sam Forgione	
    NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S.-based equity funds posted
their highest level of inflows in 10 weeks while trailing bond
fund inflows in a week that ended positively for U.S. stocks,
data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.	
    Equity funds saw net inflows of $927 million in the week
ended April 25, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.
That marked an upturn from the previous week's inflows of $44
million, and are the most since inflows of $1.02 billion in
mid-February.	
    Inflows into funds that invest in foreign stocks and a
decrease in redemptions from funds that invest in U.S. stocks
accounted for the high figure.	
    The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent over the period. A
mixture of concerns and relief over euro zone economies
whipsawed markets during the course of the week, but sentiment
turned positive near the end of the period on strong corporate
earnings and reassuring statements from the Federal Reserve on
potential economic stimulus.	
    Bond funds had estimated net inflows of $5.68 billion, up
from inflows of $4.85 billion the previous week. Bond funds have
posted 29 consecutive weeks of inflows.	
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income
securities, had inflows of $995 million, down modestly from
inflows of $1.21 billion the previous week. 	
    The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):	
 	
               3/28/12  4/4/2012  4/11/2012  4/18/2012  4/25/2012
 Total Equity   -4,463    -3,287       -872         44        927
    Domestic    -3,557    -4,507     -1,497     -8,681     -1,600
    World         -906     1,220        625      8,724      2,528
 Hybrid*         1,654     1,093        645      1,211        995
 Total Bond      6,121     9,661      4,166      4,845      5,675
    Taxable      5,462     9,089      3,899      4,446      4,850
    Municipal      659       572        267        399        825
 Total           3,313     7,467      3,940      6,099      7,597
 	
* Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income
securities.	
	
 (Reporting by Sam Forgione, Editing by Gary Crosse)

