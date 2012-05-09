FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Equity funds lose most since start of year -ICI
May 9, 2012

Equity funds lose most since start of year -ICI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. mutual fund investors
pulled the most money out of equity funds since the start of the
year in the latest week amid news that Spain had slipped into
recession and mixed data on the U.S. economy, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. 	
    Equity funds had estimated net outflows of $5.3 billion in
the week ended May 2, the greatest outflows since the first week
of the year, sa id ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. 	
    Bond funds continued their inflow streak with $7.51 billion
in new money, the highest in four weeks. 	
    News of a recession in Spain over the first quarter and weak
consumer spending, business activity and jobs growth in the
United States weighed on stocks during the period. Even so, the
S&P 500 managed a 0.84 percent rise, supported by solid
data on U.S. manufacturing growth and strong corporate earnings.	
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income
securities, had inflows of $36 million, the worst week for the
group since the first week of the year.	
    The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):	
    	
               4/4/2012  4/11/12  4/18/2012  4/25/2012  5/2/2012
 Total Equity    -3,287     -872        -64      1,330    -5,302
    Domestic     -4,507   -1,497     -8,688     -1,167    -6,604
    World         1,220      625      8,624      2,498     1,302
 Hybrid*          1,093      645      1,211        945        36
 Total Bond       9,655    4,164      4,832      5,519     7,508
    Taxable       9,083    3,897      4,434      4,699     6,434
    Municipal       572      267        398        820     1,073
 Total            7,461    3,938      5,979      7,794     2,242
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.


