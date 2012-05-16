FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bond funds see highest inflows in five weeks-ICI
#Funds News
May 16, 2012 / 9:50 PM / 5 years ago

Bond funds see highest inflows in five weeks-ICI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Sam Forgione	
    NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. mutual fund investors
pumped the most new money into bond funds since early April in
the latest week as disappointing U.S. economic data and
euro-zone worries hurt equities, data from the Investment
Company Institute showed on Wednesday.	
    Bond funds saw estimated net inflows of $7.59 billion in the
week ended May 9, the most in five weeks according to ICI, a
U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Domestic and global equity
funds saw combined net outflows of $1.29 billion, an improvement
from the previous week's outflows of $5.31 billion.	
    For their part, domestic equity funds saw net outflows of
$2.4 billion in the latest week, extending the previous week's
$5.5 billion of net outflows. Global equity funds saw inflows of
$1.12 billion.	
    The S&P 500 plunged 3.4 percent over the period in
response to negative data on euro-zone business activity and
fears that Greece would reject an international bailout. Weak
figures for both the U.S. services sector and U.S. jobs growth
also dragged down markets.	
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, saw $617 million in inflows, up from the previous
week's inflows of $36 million.	
    	
The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):	
   	
               4/11/2012  4/18/12  4/25/2012  5/2/2012  5/9/2012
 Total Equity       -872      -64      1,330    -5,310    -1,291
    Domestic      -1,497   -8,688     -1,167    -5,452    -2,411
    World            625    8,624      2,498       142     1,121
 Hybrid*             645    1,211        945        36       617
 Total Bond        4,164    4,832      5,519     7,497     7,586
    Taxable        3,897    4,434      4,699     6,428     6,086
    Municipal        267      398        820     1,069     1,501
 Total             3,938    5,979      7,794     2,223     6,913
   *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.

