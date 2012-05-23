FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US investors pull money from foreign equity funds -ICI
#Funds News
May 23, 2012 / 10:06 PM / 5 years ago

US investors pull money from foreign equity funds -ICI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - Funds that target foreign
stocks last week suffered outflows from U.S. mutual fund
investors for the first time in seven weeks as concerns over
Greece escalated, data from the Investment Company Institute
showed on Wednesday.	
    Foreign equity funds, which invest in stocks of companies
outside the United States, had estimated outflows of $117
million in the week ended May 16, according to ICI, a U.S.
mutual fund trade organization. The last time these funds saw
outflows had been at the end of March.	
    Domestic equity funds continued to lose ground, with
outflows of $3.45 billion, which accounted for most of the $3.56
billion in net outflows from equity funds overall.	
    The benchmark S&P 500 tumbled 2.2 percent over the
reporting period, as investors worried that Greece could exit
the euro and the effects that would have throughout the euro
zone.  	
    Bond funds, meanwhile, attracted net inflows of $7.22
billion. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed
income securities, had inflows of $243 million, down from
inflows of $627 million the previous week. 	
    The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):	
    	
               4/18/2012  4/25/2012  5/2/12  5/9/2012  5/16/2012
 Total Equity        -64      1,330  -5,305    -1,301     -3,563
    Domestic      -8,688     -1,167  -5,447    -2,341     -3,446
    World          8,624      2,498     142     1,040       -117
 Hybrid*            1211        945      36       627        243
 Total Bond        4,832      5,519   7,497     7,591      7,224
    Taxable        4,434      4,699   6,428     6,090      5,983
    Municipal        398        820    1069     1,501      1,242
 Total             5,979      7,794   2,228     6,917      3,904
  *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
