Bond funds see least inflows in five weeks-ICI
#Funds News
September 12, 2012 / 9:42 PM / in 5 years

Bond funds see least inflows in five weeks-ICI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds continued to favor bonds over stocks in the latest week as
they awaited hints from central bankers on additional economic
stimulus measures, data from the Investment Company Institute
showed on Wednesday.
    Bond funds had estimated net inflows of $5.28 billion in the
week ended Sept. 5, the fewest new dollars taken in by those
funds in the past five weeks, said the U.S. mutual fund trade
organization. 
    Equity funds, meanwhile, saw their seventh straight week of
outflows as $3.08 billion in investor money exited the funds.
However, that's an improvement from the previous week's outflow
of $4.51 billion.
    The benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent over the
reporting period after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke kept the door open for further stimulus in a speech at
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and others took a wait-and-see approach
before a European Central Bank meeting. 
    At that meeting, ECB President Mario Draghi announced a
bond-buying program for indebted euro zone nations.
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, had inflows of $910 million, down slightly from
inflows of $866 million the previous week. 
    The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars):
    
               8/8/2012  8/15/12  8/22/2012  8/29/2012  9/5/2012
 Total Equity    -2,415   -3,281     -5,876     -4,509    -3,082
    Domestic     -2,294   -2,724     -4,472     -3,705    -2,857
    World          -121     -557     -1,404       -803      -225
 Hybrid*          1,050      953      2,412        866       910
 Total Bond       7,200    7,588      6,828      6,387     5,284
    Taxable       5,710    5,996      5,906      5,390     4,490
    Municipal     1,490    1,592        923        997       794
 Total            5,835    5,260      3,364      2,744     3,111
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.

