U.S. bond funds see highest demand in nearly three years - ICI
#Funds News
October 10, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. bond funds see highest demand in nearly three years - ICI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pumped the most new money into bond funds in nearly three
years as the exodus from stock funds continued amid renewed
global economic jitters, data from the Investment Company
Institute showed on Wednesday. 
    Bond funds took in $10.87 billion in estimated new money in
the week ended Oct. 3, the most since the week ended Oct. 21,
2009, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The big
move into bond funds comes even after the Federal Reserve took
steps in September to push down borrowing costs with its plan to
buy up to $40 billion in mortgage securities each month.
    Stock funds, meanwhile, had outflows of $11.08 billion, the
most since Aug. of 2011 and further slipping after losing about
$7.55 billion in investor money the previous week. 
    The benchmark S&P 500 rose 1.23 percent over the
reporting period after news that U.S. manufacturing activity
rose in September, but uncertainty loomed over whether Spain
would seek a European bailout to reduce its borrowing costs.
    In related news, ICI announced on Wednesday that Chairman
Greg Johnson has been elected to serve for another year. Johnson
is also President and chief executive officer of Franklin
Resources, Inc and president of Franklin Templeton Companies,
LLC.
    Municipal bond funds attracted about $2.82 billion in
inflows, the most in the roughly five years on record. 
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $2.26 billion in inflows, the most since
late August. 
    The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars):
    
               9/5/12  9/12/12  9/19/2012  9/26/2012  10/3/2012
 Total Equity  -3,467   -3,361     -5,119     -7,546    -11,083
    Domestic   -3,229   -2,804     -4,759     -5,130    -10,599
    World        -238     -558       -359     -2,416       -483
 Hybrid*          912    1,306      1,635       -386      2,260
 Total Bond     4,764    8,117      7,990      8,291     10,874
    Taxable     4,021    6,805      7,545      6,854      8,058
    Municipal     742    1,313        445      1,437      2,816
 Total          2,208    6,062      4,506        359      2,052
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
