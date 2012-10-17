U.S. bond funds maintain high demand -ICI

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds continued to favor bond funds while becoming less pessimistic toward stock funds in the latest week, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. Bond funds had estimated net inflows of $9.51 billion in the week ended Oct. 10, just below the previous week's revised inflows of $9.52 billion, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The previous week's revised inflow figure is the highest since ear l y April. Stock funds, meanwhile, had net outflows of $2.61 billion, a major improvement from outflows of $11.22 billion in the previous week, which marked the highest outflows this year. The benchmark S&P 500 fell 1.27 percent over the reporting period after the International Monetary Fund cut global growth forecasts for the second time since April and weak corporate earnings weighed on markets. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, had slight inflows of $139 million after pulling in $2.26 billion in new cash the previous week, which was the highest inflow since late August. The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 9/12/12 9/19/12 9/26/12 10/3/2012 10/10/2012 Total Equity -3,363 -5,120 -7,547 -11,220 -2,609 Domestic -2,806 -4,761 -5,131 -10,601 -2,314 World -558 -359 -2,416 -619 -295 Hybrid 1,306 1,635 -386 2,260 139 Total Bond 8,117 7,990 8,291 9,524 9,508 Taxable 6,805 7,545 6,854 8,198 8,163 Municipal 1,313 445 1,437 1,326 1,346 Total 6,060 4,505 359 564 7,038