FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. bond funds maintain high demand -ICI
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 17, 2012 / 9:30 PM / in 5 years

U.S. bond funds maintain high demand -ICI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds continued to favor bond funds while becoming less
pessimistic toward stock funds in the latest week, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
    Bond funds had estimated net inflows of $9.51 billion in the
week ended Oct. 10, just below the previous week's revised
inflows of $9.52 billion, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization. The previous week's revised inflow figure is the
highest since ear l y April. 
    Stock funds, meanwhile, had net outflows of $2.61 billion, a
major improvement from outflows of $11.22 billion in the
previous week, which marked the highest outflows this year.
    The benchmark S&P 500 fell 1.27 percent over the
reporting period after the International Monetary Fund cut
global growth forecasts for the second time since April and weak
corporate earnings weighed on markets.
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, had slight inflows of $139 million after pulling in
$2.26 billion in new cash the previous week, which was the
highest inflow since late August.
    The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
    
               9/12/12  9/19/12   9/26/12  10/3/2012  10/10/2012
 Total Equity   -3,363   -5,120    -7,547    -11,220      -2,609
    Domestic    -2,806   -4,761    -5,131    -10,601      -2,314
    World         -558     -359    -2,416       -619        -295
 Hybrid          1,306    1,635      -386      2,260         139
 Total Bond      8,117    7,990     8,291      9,524       9,508
    Taxable      6,805    7,545     6,854      8,198       8,163
    Municipal    1,313      445     1,437      1,326       1,346
 Total           6,060    4,505       359        564       7,038

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.