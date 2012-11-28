FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Demand lags for US stock, bond funds on 'fiscal cliff' worry-ICI
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2012 / 10:31 PM / 5 years ago

Demand lags for US stock, bond funds on 'fiscal cliff' worry-ICI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Sam Forgione
    Nov 28 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds took
the most money out of stock funds in seven weeks and decreased
commitments to bond funds in the latest week as budget talks
continued, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on
Wednesday. 
    Stock funds had estimated net outflows of $8.82 billion in
the week ended Nov. 20, the most in seven weeks, said ICI, a
U.S. mutual fund trade organization.
    Bond funds, meanwhile, saw less demand with net inflows of
$4.5 billion after raking in $6.62 billion in investor cash the
previous week. 
    The benchmark S&P 500 stock index rose 2.38 percent
over the reporting period despite data showing that the euro
zone entered a recession in the third quarter and uncertainty
over how U.S. lawmakers would address the looming "fiscal cliff"
of tax hikes and spending cuts. 
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, suffered outflows of $1.19 billion after investors
pulled $1.22 billion out of the funds the previous week. 
    The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars) :
               10/24/  10/31/12  11/7/12  11/14/12  11/20/2012
                    2                               
 Total Equity  -2,470    -2,486   -1,837    -8,385      -8,819
    Domestic   -1,850    -1,937   -2,137    -6,631      -7,509
    World        -619      -549      301    -1,754      -1,310
 Hybrid*        1,322      -673      553    -1,218      -1,194
 Total Bond     6,599     2,588    7,470     6,615       4,498
    Taxable     5,651     2,206    6,387     5,352       3,131
    Municipal     948       381    1,084     1,263       1,366
 Total          5,452      -571    6,187    -2,988      -5,515
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.