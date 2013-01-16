U.S.-based stock funds reap record inflow of $14.82 bln -ICI

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds poured $14.82 billion into stock funds in the week ended Jan. 9, a record according to weekly data that extends back to the start of 2007, the Investment Company Institute said on Wednesday.

Inflows into funds that focus on U.S. stocks and funds that focus on foreign stocks accounted for the total inflow. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks stood out with estimated inflows of $8 billion, also the most on record, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.