US-based stock mutual funds attract $9.32 bln - ICI

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pumped $9.32 billion into stock funds in the week ended January 16, the second consecutive week of inflows for such funds, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

Investors poured $14.33 billion into the funds the previous week, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.

Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $5.05 billion in new cash in the latest week, down modestly from inflows of $7.73 billion the prior week.