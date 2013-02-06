UPDATE 1-US-based stock mutual funds gain for 4th week -ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pumped $8.18 billion into stock mutual funds in the latest week, the fourth straight week of gains, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. Out of total inflows in the week ended Jan. 30, funds that hold U.S. stocks attracted about $3.52 billion, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Funds that hold foreign stocks had cash gains of roughly $4.67 billion over the week, marking the first week in which the funds gained more than their U.S.-focused counterparts in January. The benchmark S&P 500 rose just 0.5 percent over the reported period. Solid corporate earnings from companies such as Procter & Gamble and Honeywell International and upbeat U.S. unemployment and factory data boosted sentiment. Bond funds, meanwhile, attracted an estimated $3.5 billion in inflows, which was less than half the inflows into stock funds. It was also sharply lower than inflows exceeding $8 billion in the previous three weeks. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, pulled in $2.65 billion in new money, the second highest inflow on a record that extends back to the start of 2007. The funds pulled in a record $2.81 billion in new cash in the week ended Jan. 9. The following is a breakdown of ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 1/2/13 1/9/13 1/16/2013 1/23/2013 1/30/2013 Total Equity -10,734 14,333 9,201 6,350 8,183 Domestic -9,251 7,731 4,894 3,485 3,518 World -1,483 6,601 4,307 2,864 4,666 Hybrid* -154 2,808 2,122 1,936 2,645 Total Bond 1,450 9,423 10,600 8,055 3,504 Taxable 1,178 7,042 8,358 6,643 2,630 Municipal 272 2,381 2,242 1,413 874 Total -9,439 26,564 21,923 16,341 14,332 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities.