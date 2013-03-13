FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock mutual funds gain $2.94 bln -ICI
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 13, 2013 / 9:56 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock mutual funds gain $2.94 bln -ICI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds flows, background, table)
    NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based
mutual funds put $2.94 billion into stock funds in the latest
week, though demand was for stocks outside the United States
even as the Dow Jones industrial average hit record highs, data
from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
    Funds that hold U.S. stocks suffered outflows of $578
million in the week ended March 6, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund
trade organization. That marked the second straight week of
outflows after the funds redeemed $1.13 billion the prior week.
    Funds that hold stocks outside the United States had inflows
of $3.52 billion over the weekly reporting period, the most in
three weeks.
    The outflows from domestic-focused stock funds came even as
the Dow posted a record closing high of 14,253.77 points
on March 5, and surpassed that record a day later. Monetary
easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve and signs of growth in the
U.S. economy contributed to the rise.
    The benchmark S&P 500 rose 1.7 percent over the
reporting period as economic data pointing to strength in the
U.S. economic recovery overshadowed risks from $85 billion in
federal spending cuts, as well as political turmoil in Italy.
    Bond funds also had a strong week, with inflows of $6.42
billion, the most in six weeks.
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income
securities, also reaped high demand with inflows of $2.5
billion, the most in five weeks. 
    The following table is a breakdown of estimated ICI flows
for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
               2/6/13  2/13/13   2/20/2013  2/27/2013   3/6/2013
 Total Equity   6,025    5,734       4,565      1,053      2,941
    Domestic      837      520       1,092     -1,131       -578
    World       5,188    5,213       3,473      2,184      3,519
 Hybrid*        2,017    2,029       2,018      2,386      2,496
 Total Bond     6,001    5,009       4,708      4,974      6,417
    Taxable     5,421    4,169       4,118      4,395      6,056
    Municipal     579      840         590        579        361
 Total         14,043   12,771      11,291      8,413     11,853
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
    

 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernard Orr and Leslie
Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
