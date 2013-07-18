FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds gain $7.6 bln, most since January-ICI
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2013 / 1:22 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds gain $7.6 bln, most since January-ICI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Fears about Fed scaling back stimulus eased
    * Stock fund gains much larger than previous week
    * Bond funds suffered outflows of $8.1 bln in latest week


    By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Investors in mutual funds
based in the United States poured $7.6 billion into stock funds
in the latest week, the most since late January, as fears about
a pullback in the Federal Reserve's stimulus eased, data from
the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
    The inflows into stock funds in the week ended July 10
trounced the prior week's gains of $246 million, said ICI, a
U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Investors gave $4.55
billion to funds that hold only U.S. stocks, breaking a
seven-week streak of outflows. 
    Funds that hold stocks of companies outside the United
States, meanwhile, gained $3.05 billion in new cash, the most
since early May. Volatility fell over the week as U.S. investors
were less rattled by the prospect of a pullback in the Fed's $85
billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and agency mortgages. 
    The Fed's easing has been a major source of support for both
stock and bond markets. Optimism heading into the corporate
earnings season and strong U.S. jobs data also helped to boost
the S&P 500 index of stocks 2.3 percent over the
reporting period. 
    Bond funds suffered outflows of $8.1 billion over the weekly
reporting period after outflows of $5.98 billion the previous
week. 
    Investors have pulled cash out of bond funds for the past
six consecutive weeks, with those outflows totalling roughly
$74.8 billion, data from ICI shows.
    The latest outflows are significantly less than record
weekly outflows of $28.2 billion in late June, but still show
investors' aversion to the funds. 
    Funds that hold municipal bonds had outflows of $2.38
billion, up from outflows of $920 million the prior week. 
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $1.79 billion in new investor cash, the
most since the week ending May 1. 
    
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
    
               6/12/13  6/19/13  6/26/2013   7/2/2013  7/10/2013
 Total Equity   -1,032    1,973         45        246      7,596
    Domestic    -2,285     -457     -1,073     -2,207      4,547
    World        1,253    2,430      1,118      2,453      3,049
 Hybrid*         1,147      684       -587        861      1,785
 Total Bond    -13,468   -8,070    -28,226     -5,982     -8,104
    Taxable    -10,232   -4,701    -20,541     -5,062     -5,727
    Municipal   -3,236   -3,368     -7,685       -920     -2,378
 Total         -13,353   -5,412    -28,768     -4,875      1,277
 * Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income
securities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.