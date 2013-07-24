FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exodus out of U.S. bond funds slows to $3.5 billion -ICI
July 24, 2013 / 8:09 PM / 4 years ago

Exodus out of U.S. bond funds slows to $3.5 billion -ICI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Katya Wachtel
    NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Investors in mutual funds
based in the United States continued to yank money from bond
funds in the latest week, but the pace of withdrawals slowed to
$3.49 billion, the Investment Company Institute said on
Wednesday. 
    Investors have pulled cash out of bonds for the past seven
consecutive weeks, but this week, outflows were much less than
the $8.1 billion in outflows those funds experienced in the
previous week, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. 
    Outflows from bond funds may be ebbing after recent comments
by Federal Reserve officials intended to soothe fears that the
central bank was about to make an abrupt end to its easy money
policies. 
    In late May, investors made a rush for the exits from bond
funds after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank's
policy of buying $85 billion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities a month would eventually come to an end.
    Meanwhile, stock funds gained $3.84 billion in new investor
cash in the week ended July 17, a decline from the previous
week's inflows of $7.6 billion. Investors sent $2.46 billion to
funds that hold only U.S. stocks, and those funds that hold
stocks of companies outside the United States attracted $1.38
billion in new cash.
    Funds that hold municipal bonds recorded outflows of $2.46
billion, up from outflows of $2.38 billion the previous week.
Taxable bond funds also recorded withdrawals of $1.04 billion,
slowing the exodus out of those funds, which had $5.7 billion in
outflows the previous week.
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income
securities, attracted $3.19 billion in new investor cash.
    
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
    
            6/19/201  6/26/20  7/2/20  7/10/20  7/17/20
                   3       13      13       13       13
 Total         2,023       63     227    7,581    3,842
 Equity                                         
    Domest      -457   -1,072  -2,217    4,547    2,461
    ic                                          
    World      2,480    1,134   2,444    3,034    1,381
 Hybrid*         684     -587     860    1,785    3,186
 Total        -8,070  -28,226  -6,080   -8,104   -3,493
 Bond                                           
    Taxabl    -4,701  -20,541  -5,160   -5,727   -1,037
    e                                           
    Munici    -3,368   -7,685    -921   -2,378   -2,456
    pal                                         
 Total        -5,363  -28,751  -4,993    1,261    3,535
 * Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income
securities.

