U.S.-based bond funds gain $2.07 bln, first inflow in 8 weeks-ICI
July 31, 2013 / 7:42 PM / in 4 years

U.S.-based bond funds gain $2.07 bln, first inflow in 8 weeks-ICI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Investors in mutual funds based in the United States put about $2.07 billion into bond funds in the latest week amid reassurances that the Federal Reserve is flexible on the timing for ending its stimulus, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

The inflows into bond mutual funds in the week ended July 24 were the first in eight weeks, data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, showed. Stock mutual funds, meanwhile, gained $4.17 billion in new cash, up from inflows of $3.84 billion the prior week.

