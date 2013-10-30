FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based stock funds attract $13.5 bln - ICI
#Market News
October 30, 2013 / 7:02 PM / 4 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds attract $13.5 bln - ICI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Investors in mutual funds based in the United States poured $13.5 billion into stock funds in the latest week, marking the biggest weekly inflow into the funds since early January, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

Bond funds posted outflows of $2.3 billion in the week ended Oct. 23, marking the fourth straight week of net outflows from the funds, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.

In September, investors poured $45.6 billion into money market funds, marking the biggest monthly inflows into the funds since December 2012, data from ICI showed.

Investors also committed $2.76 billion to stock funds in September, down from inflows of about $7.1 billion in August, data from ICI showed. Investors pulled $11.33 billion from bond funds over the month, down from outflows of $29.14 billion in August, the data showed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
