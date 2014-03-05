U.S.-based bond funds post third week of inflows -ICI

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds committed $2.3 billion to bond funds in the week ended Feb. 26, marking a third straight week of inflows, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The three-week run, while modest, marks the longest streak for the funds since May of last year, according to ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Stock funds attracted $5 billion in the latest week. Tax-free municipal bond funds attracted $667 million in net inflows, their strongest week since February 2013, while taxable bond funds attracted $1.7 billion. Investors pulled a record $83.4 billion out of bond funds last year, the most since ICI began tracking the data in 1984, on fears that a pullback in the Federal Reserve's monthly bond-buying program would trigger a spike in interest rates. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which jumped 138 basis points from last May through the end of 2013 to 3 percent, has dropped to around 2.69 percent on lackluster U.S. economic data and the geopolitical tensions in Russia and Ukraine. "We're now seeing stability (in bond yields), and that's a comfort to investors," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ. Investors continued to pour cash into stock funds, with the latest inflows marking an 11th straight week of new money into the funds. Funds that mainly hold U.S. stocks attracted $3.1 billion, while funds that specialize in non-U.S. stocks attracted about $1.9 billion. The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rose 0.9 percent over the weekly period. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities, attracted $1.7 billion in new cash, marking 21 straight weeks of inflows. The following data shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 1/29/2014 2/5 2/12 2/19 2/26 Total Equity 5,309 1,719 6,909 5,829 4,964 Domestic 1,811 -1,727 3,812 4,094 3,113 World 3,499 3,446 3,097 1,735 1,851 Hybrid* 1,738 1,385 1,874 1,739 1,705 Total Bond -938 -2,854 1,127 2,911 2,327 Taxable -1,448 -3,000 965 2,489 1,660 Municipal 510 146 162 422 667 Total 6,109 250 9,911 10,479 8,997 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities.