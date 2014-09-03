U.S.-based stock funds return to outflows in latest week - ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled a net $586 million out of stock funds in the week ended Aug. 27 on a retreat from highly-valued U.S. shares, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The outflows were the first in three weeks and came after inflows of $2.7 billion the prior week, which were the biggest since April, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Bond funds attracted $3.7 billion in new cash. Investors soured on funds that specialize in U.S. stocks and pulled $2.2 billion from the funds, resulting in the net outflows. Funds that mainly hold international stocks attracted $1.6 billion, continuing an inflow streak that began in May 2013. "People are seeing the U.S. as fully valued," said Wayne Lin, portfolio manager at QS Investors in New York. He said investors were taking profits after record highs in U.S. share prices and shifting into stocks in regions such as Europe and Japan, where valuations are more attractive. He said hopes for a program of asset purchases, or quantitative easing, from the European Central Bank boosted demand for European stocks. "If you have the ECB do something unconventional to spur growth, then you may see a nice bump up in the valuations and in the multiples in Europe," Lin said. The inflows into bond funds, while down from hefty inflows of $5 billion the prior week, marked the third straight week of new money into the funds. "People aren't as averse to fixed income, as worried about increases in interest rates as they were," said Lin of QS, citing reassuring comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at a central bank symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Aug. 22. Yellen said at the annual Jackson Hole retreat that the U.S. labor market is still bruised from the Great Recession and that the Fed should move cautiously in determining when interest rates should rise. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $942 million, marking their biggest inflows in four weeks. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index rose 0.7 percent over the week and closed above the 2,000 milestone for the first time. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 8/27/2014 8/20 8/13 8/6 7/30 Total equity -586 2,671 321 -431 118 Domestic -2,207 738 -973 -3,073 -1,171 World 1,621 1,933 1,294 2,642 1,290 Hybrid* 942 821 495 -413 1,024 Total bond 3,685 4,999 1,436 -8,193 1,806 Taxable 2,954 4,185 539 -8,658 1,119 Municipal 731 814 897 465 687 Total 4,041 8,490 2,251 -9,038 2,949 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Grant McCool)