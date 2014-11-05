U.S.-based stock funds post $2.35 bln inflows in week -ICI

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds added $2.35 billion into stock funds in the week ended Oct. 29 as equities continued recovering from a drop earlier in the month, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The week's new money added to inflows of $6 billion the previous week, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. While investors pulled $295 million from taxable bond funds, that was sharply lower than the $5 billion they withdrew in the previous week. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $1.12 billion, with international-focused stock funds pulling in $1.22 billion. Funds that hold municipal bonds attracted $229 million. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, added $418 million after three straight weeks of withdrawals. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index gained 2.86 percent over the week, adding to gains in the prior period after stocks tumbled in early and mid-October. Stocks advanced on strong corporate earnings, taking the S&P back above its 50-day moving average. The benchmark Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, meanwhile, fell 0.39 percent over ICI's latest reporting period after falling 0.5 percent over the prior period. Greater volume and volatility in October resulted in more demand for equities after the recent correction, said Andrew Wilkinson, chief market analyst with Interactive Brokers LLC in Greenwich, Conn. "People are beginning to realize that interest rates are likely to remain very low and that stocks probably offer greater value," he added. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 10/29/14 10/22 10/15 10/8 10/1 Total equity 2,345 6,046 -5,793 1,077 -1,775 Domestic 1,120 4,694 -5,019 -526 -4,027 World 1,224 1,352 -774 1,604 2,251 Hybrid 418 -572 -1,175 -40 351 Total bond -65 -4,829 -4,529 -3,728 -20,215 Taxable -295 -4,958 -5,150 -4,623 -21,002 Municipal 229 129 621 895 787 Total 2,697 644 -11,497 -2,691 -21,639 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)