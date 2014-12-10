FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based stock funds post $2.7 bln outflows in latest week - ICI
#Funds News
December 10, 2014 / 7:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds post $2.7 bln outflows in latest week - ICI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $2.7 billion out of stock funds in the week ended
Dec. 3 on profit-taking in U.S. stocks ahead of year-end, data
from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
    Outflows from stock funds over the latest three weeks
amounted to $6.9 billion, marking their worst three-week stretch
since July, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund
trade organization. 
    Withdrawals of $3 billion from funds that specialize in U.S.
stocks accounted for the total outflows from stock funds, ICI
data show. Bond funds attracted just $174 million, marking their
weakest demand in six weeks. 
    Funds that mainly invest in international stocks pulled in a
meager $271 million, marking their weakest demand since
mid-October, when the funds posted their only weekly outflows of
2014.
    The benchmark S&P 500 stock index, which has risen
over 11 percent this year, rose 0.1 percent over the reporting
period. 
    "Coming into year-end, the market is up a lot, so I think
there's some profit-taking going on," said Scott Wren, senior
equity strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis. 
    He said, however, that he remained bullish on U.S. stocks
and expected the S&P 500 to gain 6-10 percent next year on
stable U.S. economic and corporate earnings growth.
    Wren also said a plunge in energy shares over ICI's
reporting period may have contributed to outflows from stock
funds. The S&P energy index fell 3.2 percent over the
period after oil prices hit four-year lows.
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $681 million in outflows. That marked their
second straight week of investor withdrawals and their biggest
outflows since the week ended Oct. 15. 
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
                       12/3/14    11/25    11/19   11/12    11/5
 Total equity           -2,682   -1,211   -3,002   1,483     -32
    Domestic            -2,953   -2,078   -3,621      63  -1,634
    World                  271      867      620   1,420   1,602
 Hybrid*                  -681     -133       99     963    -176
 Total bond                174    2,409    2,574   3,626   5,795
    Taxable               -667    1,657    1,758   2,733   5,269
    Municipal              841      752      816     893     527
 Total                  -3,190    1,066     -329   6,072   5,587
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.

 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

