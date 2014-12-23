FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based bond funds post $9.4 bln outflows in latest week - ICI
December 23, 2014 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based bond funds post $9.4 bln outflows in latest week - ICI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $9.4 billion out of bond funds in the week ended Dec. 17, marking their biggest outflows in 11 weeks, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Tuesday.

The outflows marked the second straight week of withdrawals from the funds, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Stock funds posted $6.6 billion in outflows, marking their biggest withdrawals since the week ended July 2. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

