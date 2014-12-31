FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based bond funds post $3 bln outflows in latest week - ICI
December 31, 2014 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based bond funds post $3 bln outflows in latest week - ICI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $3 billion out of bond funds in the five-day period
from Dec. 18-22 on profit-taking after stronger-than-expected
returns from bonds in 2014, data from the Investment Company
Institute showed on Wednesday. 
    Stock funds also posted outflows, at $2.4 billion, marking
the third straight weekly period in which investors
simultaneously withdrew money from stock and bond funds,
according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization. 
    The outflows from both bond and stock funds were less than
the prior week, however, when investors pulled the most out of
bond funds since the week ended Oct. 1 and the most out of stock
funds since the week ended July 2.
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $826 million in outflows, marking their fifth
straight week of withdrawals but down from outflows of $2.4
billion the prior week. Those marked the funds' biggest outflows
since Nov. 2011. 
    The outflows showed investors taking profits ahead of
year-end after a strong year for both bonds and stocks. The
Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index rose 5.9 percent from the
start of the year through Dec. 22, while the benchmark S&P 500
 stock index rose 12.5 percent.
    "It wouldn't be unreasonable for people to think, 'hey, I've
done really well, better than expected, and I'm taking a few
chips off the table,'" said Jonathan Lewis, chief investment
officer at New York-based Samson Capital Advisors.
    Stock funds have experienced a longer stretch of outflows
recently than bond funds. The latest period marks the sixth
straight week of outflows from stock funds, while bond funds
have posted outflows for just three straight weeks. 
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
                  12/22/14    12/17    12/10    12/3    11/25
 Total equity       -2,436   -6,605   -3,269  -2,666   -1,206
    Domestic        -1,063   -4,215   -4,967  -2,939   -2,076
    World           -1,373   -2,390    1,698     273      870
 Hybrid*              -826   -2,354   -1,696    -678     -129
 Total bond         -2,994   -9,316   -3,291     165    2,405
    Taxable         -3,323  -10,266   -4,396    -676    1,653
    Municipal          329      950    1,105     841      752
 Total              -6,256  -18,275   -8,257  -3,179    1,071
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.

 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by David Gregorio)

