U.S.-focused stock funds post first outflows in four weeks - ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled cash out of funds that specialize in U.S. stocks in the week ended Feb. 11 on greater prospects in international shares, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. Funds that invest in U.S. shares posted $27 million in outflows, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. While meager, they were the first withdrawals in four weeks and came after inflows of $3.5 billion the prior week, which were the biggest since last October. Funds that specialize in non-U.S. stocks attracted $1.3 billion, meanwhile, their biggest inflows in four weeks and resulting in the fifth straight week of overall inflows into stock funds, at $1.3 billion. "International economies are showing more signs of life, so relative to the U.S., they should be able to play catch up a little bit," said Bryan Novak, director of trading at Astor Investment Management in Chicago, on the inflows into non-U.S. stock funds. Bond fund inflows more than quadrupled stock fund inflows, at $5.9 billion. That also marked the funds' fifth straight week of total net inflows. Novak said investors were likely reaching for yield in riskier high-yield bond funds while also favoring high-yield debt because of its lower sensitivity to rising rates. Many investors believe the Federal Reserve will hike rates by mid-year, which is expected to hurt bond prices. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $959 million, their fifth straight week of inflows. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 2/11/2015 2/4 1/28 1/21 1/14 Total equity 1,268 4,240 4,343 1,267 1,774 Domestic -27 3,536 3,455 856 -37 World 1,296 703 888 411 1,811 Hybrid* 959 793 1,748 790 248 Total bond 5,862 3,237 5,964 1,258 3,549 Taxable 5,169 2,274 4,689 220 2,582 Municipal 693 963 1,275 1,038 967 Total 8,089 8,270 12,055 3,315 5,572 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan)