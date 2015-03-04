FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. international-focused stock fund demand highest since Sept. -ICI
#Funds News
March 4, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. international-focused stock fund demand highest since Sept. -ICI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - Investors poured $2.36 billion
into U.S.-based mutual funds that specialize in international
stocks in the week ended Feb. 25 on the view that stock
valuations are more attractive overseas, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. 
    The inflows were the biggest since early September,
according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks had their
third straight week of small inflows, at $72 million, resulting
in inflows of $2.44 billion into stock funds overall. 
    That marked the seventh straight week of inflows into stock
funds. Safer bond funds attracted $2.88 billion, also their
seventh consecutive week of inflows but their lowest in five
weeks. 
    The ICI data is limited to U.S.-based mutual funds. 
    International stocks are attractive because of "this sort of
powerful combination of increasing monetary accommodation, a
weakening currency, and valuations that are like or cheaper than
the U.S.," said Chris Konstantinos, head of international
portfolio management at RiverFront Investment Group in Richmond,
Virginia. 
    He cited Europe, Japan, and China as regions currently
benefiting from those factors. 
    Among fixed-income funds, those that hold municipal bonds
attracted $1.03 billion in new cash in their biggest inflows in
four weeks, while taxable bond funds attracted $1.85 billion. 
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income
securities, attracted $946 million in new cash in their seventh
straight week of inflows. 
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
                  2/25    2/18     2/11     2/4  1/28/2015
 Total equity    2,435   1,891    1,359   4,240      4,343
    Domestic        72     241       63   3,536      3,455
    World        2,362   1,651    1,296     703        888
 Hybrid*           946     868      969     812      1,773
 Total bond      2,881   4,409    5,849   3,187      5,962
    Taxable      1,851   4,136    5,156   2,225      4,681
    Municipal    1,030     274      693     962      1,280
 Total           6,262   7,168    8,177   8,239     12,077
 * Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income
securities.

 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
