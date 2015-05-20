U.S.-based international stock fund inflows smallest in 6 wks -ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds committed $2.3 billion to international equity funds in the week ended May 13, marking their smallest inflows in six weeks partly on concerns over Greece, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The inflows marked the first time over the six-week period that the funds failed to attract more than $3 billion, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The funds have attracted investor cash every week so far this year, the data showed. "What is keeping people out this week is more than likely Greece and emerging markets," said John Rutledge, chief investment strategist at Safanad in New York. Concerns over Greece's financial woes persisted in the latest week, while Rutledge said emerging market shares have lost demand on worries they will be vulnerable when the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $5.1 billion in outflows to mark their 11th straight week of investor withdrawals. In total, stock funds posted $2.8 billion in outflows, marking a reversal from the prior week's $1.3 billion in inflows. Bond funds attracted $2.2 billion to mark their fourth straight week of inflows, albeit the lowest over those four weeks. Investors have been rotating cash out of funds that specialize in U.S. shares and into funds that hold international shares in recent weeks on worries that U.S. stock prices have risen too high relative to European shares, analysts have said. Analysts have also said the European Central Bank's 1-trillion euro bond-buying stimulus program will continue to have a positive impact on European share prices. An ECB official said Tuesday the bank's asset buying would rise slightly in May and June. "Valuations are worrying people" in the United States, said Rutledge. He said U.S. companies' share prices have "out-run" their earnings. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $30 million in outflows after attracting $492 million in inflows the prior week. Municipal bond funds posted $169 million in outflows to mark their weakest turnout in four weeks. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 5/13/2015 5/6 4/29 4/22 4/15 Total equity -2,811 1,319 -3,192 3,140 -2,651 Domestic -5,062 -1,740 -7,269 -3,397 -5,697 World 2,251 3,059 4,076 6,537 3,045 Hybrid* -30 492 -358 143 161 Total bond 2,170 2,409 2,954 3,770 -327 Taxable 2,339 2,435 1,926 3,098 617 Municipal -169 -26 1,028 672 -945 Total -670 4,220 -597 7,053 -2,818 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Chris Reese)