U.S.-based bond funds post second-biggest outflows of year - ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $2.9 billion out of bond funds in the week ended June 10, after a strong U.S. jobs report suggested the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates sooner than expected, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The outflows were the second-biggest of 2015 after bigger withdrawals during the first week of the year, according to the data from the ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. They were the first outflows in eight weeks. Taxable bond funds posted $2.3 billion in outflows, while funds that hold tax-free municipal bonds posted $653 million in outflows, their highest in eight weeks. Investors continued to pull cash out of funds that specialize in U.S. stocks, with those funds posting $3.9 billion in outflows to mark their 15th straight week of withdrawals. Funds that specialize in international shares attracted $3.6 billion in new cash to mark their biggest inflows in three weeks, and their 23rd straight week of inflows. Overall, U.S.- and international-focused stock funds combined posted $265 million in outflows to mark their fifth straight week of withdrawals. Labor Department data released on June 5 showed U.S. employers added the most jobs since December in May, while payrolls for March and April were revised higher. The surge in jobs growth led traders to move their bets on when the Fed will start to raise rates to as soon as October. "As the talk and the background noise gets louder and louder about rate hikes this year, I think it's natural that the nervousness is reflected in higher redemptions from bond funds across the board," said Margaret Patel, senior portfolio manager at Wells Capital Management in Boston. Fed rate hikes are expected to hurt bond prices. Investors have favored funds that hold international stocks for most of this year on the view that international shares are cheaper than their U.S. counterparts and have more upside potential given loose monetary policies in Europe and Japan. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $185 million to mark their fourth straight week of new demand. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 6/10/2015 6/3 5/27 5/20 5/13 Total equity -265 -742 -226 -1,059 -2,800 Domestic -3,879 -4,198 -2,872 -5,388 -5,053 World 3,614 3,457 2,646 4,329 2,252 Hybrid* 185 289 328 562 -29 Total bond -2,944 2,058 536 1,963 2,162 Taxable -2,291 2,060 730 2,113 2,334 Municipal -653 -1 -194 -149 -171 Total -3,024 1,606 637 1,467 -668 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Alan Crosby)