U.S.-based domestic stock funds post biggest outflow since 2011 -ICI
July 22, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-based domestic stock funds post biggest outflow since 2011 -ICI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $11.5 billion out of funds that specialize in U.S.
shares in the week ended July 15, partly on concerns that higher
interest rates could hurt U.S. stocks, data from the Investment
Company Institute showed on Wednesday. 
    The outflows were the biggest in any week since August 2011,
according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization. The outflows marked the 20th straight week of
withdrawals from the funds. 
    Funds that specialize in international shares, which have
attracted inflows over every week this year, attracted $3.8
billion. The $7.7 billion in total outflows from all stock funds
reversed the prior week's inflows of $2.2 billion and marked the
biggest withdrawals in over a year. 
    Bond funds posted $486 million in outflows to mark their
third straight week of withdrawals. The outflows were, however,
the smallest over those three weeks and were less than one-sixth
the prior week's $3.2 billion in outflows. 
    The outflows from stock funds likely, in part, reflect
investors' nervousness that the Federal Reserve's expected
tightening of monetary policy could hurt U.S. stocks, said Bryan
Novak, senior managing director at Astor Investment Management
in Chicago.
    "You have an investor that's underestimating the (U.S.)
economy and overestimating what the impact of the Fed rate hikes
is going to be," Novak said. He said that, while Fed rate hikes
will inject volatility into the U.S. stock market, they will not
"have a long-lasting detrimental impact on stocks."
    The Fed is expected to hike rates later this year,
potentially as early as September.  
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $210 million in outflows after attracting
small inflows of $66 million over the prior week. 
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
                 7/15/2015      7/8      7/1     6/24     6/17
 Total equity       -7,660    2,202   -3,235   -1,420      222
    Domestic       -11,468   -2,434   -5,475   -3,535   -3,440
    World            3,808    4,636    2,240    2,115    3,661
 Hybrid*              -210       66     -416      422       24
 Total bond           -486   -3,163   -2,035   16,951   -4,101
    Taxable           -452   -2,875   -1,520   16,846   -3,594
    Municipal          -35     -288     -515      105     -507
 Total              -8,356     -895   -5,686   15,953   -3,855
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities. 

 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

