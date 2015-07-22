FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S.-based domestic stock funds post huge outflows -ICI
July 22, 2015 / 8:31 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S.-based domestic stock funds post huge outflows -ICI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds detail on nature of the outflows)
    By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S.-based mutual funds that
specialize in U.S. shares posted $11.5 billion in outflows in
the week ended July 15, but the outflows did not reflect
shareholder activity, data from the Investment Company Institute
showed on Wednesday. 
    The outflows were the biggest in any week since August 2011,
according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization. They were, however, primarily the result of mutual
funds being converted into non-1940 Act products, ICI
spokeswoman Rachel McTague said. 
    It was the 20th straight week of withdrawals from the funds.
Funds that specialize in international shares, which have
attracted inflows over every week this year, attracted $3.8
billion. 
    The $7.7 billion in total outflows from all stock funds
reversed the prior week's inflows of $2.2 billion and were the
biggest withdrawals in over a year. 
    Bond funds posted $486 million in outflows for a third
straight week of withdrawals. But the outflows were the smallest
over those three weeks and were less than one sixth the prior
week's $3.2 billion in outflows. 
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income
securities, posted $210 million in outflows after attracting
small inflows of $66 million over the prior week. 
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
                 7/15/2015      7/8      7/1     6/24     6/17
 Total equity       -7,660    2,202   -3,235   -1,420      222
    Domestic       -11,468   -2,434   -5,475   -3,535   -3,440
    World            3,808    4,636    2,240    2,115    3,661
 Hybrid*              -210       66     -416      422       24
 Total bond           -486   -3,163   -2,035   16,951   -4,101
    Taxable           -452   -2,875   -1,520   16,846   -3,594
    Municipal          -35     -288     -515      105     -507
 Total              -8,356     -895   -5,686   15,953   -3,855
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities. 

 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Leslie Adler)

